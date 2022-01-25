Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,211 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

AIF opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Separately, increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

