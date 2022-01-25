Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.