Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

