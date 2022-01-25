Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

