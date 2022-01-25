Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUV. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.