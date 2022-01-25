Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 18,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,081,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

