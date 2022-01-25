Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

