Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 72,985 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWI opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

