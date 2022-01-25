Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.02 ($7.98).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR:AT1 traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.34 ($6.07). 3,375,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

