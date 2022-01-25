Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Monster Beverage worth $231,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

