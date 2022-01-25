Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $370.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Atlassian worth $370,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,668,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 542.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

TEAM traded down $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,407. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

