Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $478.21 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of AON worth $478,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.85. 11,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average is $285.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

