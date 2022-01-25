Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 669,277 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LKQ were worth $248,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 27,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,489. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

