Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.28% of Capital One Financial worth $879,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $147.81. 49,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

