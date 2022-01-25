Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,786,258 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,786,258 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $553,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $138.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

