Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.72 or 0.00084405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $57.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.