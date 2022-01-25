Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $96.61 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.