ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €945.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

