ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $687.42 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $777.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

