ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $687.42

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $687.42, but opened at $648.00. ASML shares last traded at $645.96, with a volume of 11,446 shares.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.41. The company has a market cap of $268.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ASML by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in ASML by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $19,401,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ASML by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

