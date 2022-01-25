Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

