Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 31,260 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

