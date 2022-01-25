Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

