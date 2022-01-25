Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

