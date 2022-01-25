AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of T opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

