Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.