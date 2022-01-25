Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.
AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Shares of AVDX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
