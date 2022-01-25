Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,754,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

