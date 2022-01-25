Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

