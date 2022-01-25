Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.