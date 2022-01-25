Aviva PLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $468.41 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

