Aviva PLC Sells 26,610 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

