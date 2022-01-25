Aviva PLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

ROK opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

