Aviva PLC Sells 9,377 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

