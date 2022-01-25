AXEL (AXEL) Market Cap Tops $50.24 Million

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $142,135.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108079 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official website is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

