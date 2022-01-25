AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

