Azuki Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,775.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $412,071.17 and approximately $55,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

