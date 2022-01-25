B. Riley Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELOX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX opened at $0.44 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.