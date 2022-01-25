B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,438 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

