B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,452 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $87.09 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.