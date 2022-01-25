B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.