B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.