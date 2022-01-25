B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,925 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at $363,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.