B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 351,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

