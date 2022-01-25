B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.