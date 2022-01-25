B. Riley Weighs in on Universal Electronics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Electronics in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $473.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.