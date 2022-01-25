B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

BTG stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

