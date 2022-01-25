Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLL opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

