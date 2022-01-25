Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

