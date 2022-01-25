Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 372,139 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

